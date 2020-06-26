137 Ventnor Ter

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL! $200 OFF 1 MONTH'S RENT! LOW CREDIT CONSIDERED! Charming 3 bedroom townhome close to St. Helena Park, Dundalk Ave, and easy access to public transit! Come inside to your cozy living room with plenty of space for furniture. Entertain your guests with your enclosed dining room with easy access to your updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet storage with a big window for natural light. Walk on upstairs to three bedrooms with hardwood floors and one bathroom with a soaking tub and shower combo. Also with this home is a finished basement with storage space, a full sized washer and dryer, and a half bath for added convenience.



Sorry, no pets!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



