All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 137 Ventnor Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
137 Ventnor Ter
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

137 Ventnor Ter

137 Ventnor Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

137 Ventnor Terrace, Dundalk, MD 21222
Saint Helena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL! $200 OFF 1 MONTH'S RENT! LOW CREDIT CONSIDERED! Charming 3 bedroom townhome close to St. Helena Park, Dundalk Ave, and easy access to public transit! Come inside to your cozy living room with plenty of space for furniture. Entertain your guests with your enclosed dining room with easy access to your updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet storage with a big window for natural light. Walk on upstairs to three bedrooms with hardwood floors and one bathroom with a soaking tub and shower combo. Also with this home is a finished basement with storage space, a full sized washer and dryer, and a half bath for added convenience.

Sorry, no pets!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4873051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Ventnor Ter have any available units?
137 Ventnor Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Ventnor Ter have?
Some of 137 Ventnor Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Ventnor Ter currently offering any rent specials?
137 Ventnor Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Ventnor Ter pet-friendly?
No, 137 Ventnor Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 137 Ventnor Ter offer parking?
No, 137 Ventnor Ter does not offer parking.
Does 137 Ventnor Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 Ventnor Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Ventnor Ter have a pool?
No, 137 Ventnor Ter does not have a pool.
Does 137 Ventnor Ter have accessible units?
No, 137 Ventnor Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Ventnor Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Ventnor Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College