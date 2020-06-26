All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

125 PATAPSCO AVENUE

125 Patapsco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

125 Patapsco Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222
Saint Helena

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE have any available units?
125 PATAPSCO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
125 PATAPSCO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE offer parking?
No, 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 PATAPSCO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
