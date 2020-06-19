All apartments in Dundalk
115 Avon Beach Road.
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

115 Avon Beach Road

115 Avon Beach Road · (301) 636-7509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Avon Beach Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
~ Private Front Porch ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Brand New Floors ~ Storage ~ Trash Included ~ Blinds Throughout

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 115 Avon Beach Road have any available units?
115 Avon Beach Road has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Avon Beach Road have?
Some of 115 Avon Beach Road's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Avon Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
115 Avon Beach Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Avon Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 115 Avon Beach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 115 Avon Beach Road offer parking?
No, 115 Avon Beach Road does not offer parking.
Does 115 Avon Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Avon Beach Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Avon Beach Road have a pool?
Yes, 115 Avon Beach Road has a pool.
Does 115 Avon Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 115 Avon Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Avon Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Avon Beach Road does not have units with dishwashers.

