Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like
115 Avon Beach Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
115 Avon Beach Road
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM
Check Availability
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 Avon Beach Road
115 Avon Beach Road
·
(301) 636-7509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
115 Avon Beach Road, Dundalk, MD 21222
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,250
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
~ Private Front Porch ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Brand New Floors ~ Storage ~ Trash Included ~ Blinds Throughout
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 115 Avon Beach Road have any available units?
115 Avon Beach Road has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dundalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 115 Avon Beach Road have?
Some of 115 Avon Beach Road's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 115 Avon Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
115 Avon Beach Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Avon Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 115 Avon Beach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dundalk
.
Does 115 Avon Beach Road offer parking?
No, 115 Avon Beach Road does not offer parking.
Does 115 Avon Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Avon Beach Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Avon Beach Road have a pool?
Yes, 115 Avon Beach Road has a pool.
Does 115 Avon Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 115 Avon Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Avon Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Avon Beach Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Similar Pages
Dundalk 1 Bedrooms
Dundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with Parking
Dundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Parkville, MD
Middle River, MD
Chillum, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College