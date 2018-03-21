All apartments in Dundalk
11 Bayship Rd
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

11 Bayship Rd

11 Bayship Road · No Longer Available
Location

11 Bayship Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 2 bedroom, Full clubbed basement, 1bath, central air, 4 vehicle parking pad, and garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

