All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 11 Bayship Rd.
11 Bayship Rd
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM
1 of 23
11 Bayship Rd
11 Bayship Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
11 Bayship Road, Dundalk, MD 21222
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 2 bedroom, Full clubbed basement, 1bath, central air, 4 vehicle parking pad, and garage
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Bayship Rd have any available units?
11 Bayship Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dundalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11 Bayship Rd have?
Some of 11 Bayship Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11 Bayship Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11 Bayship Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Bayship Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11 Bayship Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dundalk
.
Does 11 Bayship Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11 Bayship Rd offers parking.
Does 11 Bayship Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Bayship Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Bayship Rd have a pool?
No, 11 Bayship Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11 Bayship Rd have accessible units?
No, 11 Bayship Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Bayship Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Bayship Rd has units with dishwashers.
