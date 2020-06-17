All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 104 Patapsco Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
104 Patapsco Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

104 Patapsco Avenue

104 Patapsco Avenue · (410) 878-7722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

104 Patapsco Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222
Saint Helena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
Move right into this spacious, affordable 3 BR home near the heart of Historic Dundalk. Washer/dryer incl. Recent furnace, Hot Water Heater. Breakfast bar. Fenced yard and parking pad. Walk to YMCA, banking, public transportation, shopping centers and lovely parks-including Dog Park! Minutes to 695, 95, Johns Hopkins Bayview Campus, Canton and Inner Harbor. Verifiable income, no evictions, TransUnion credit check required $45 application fee. For more info, contact Keith at 301-636-7509

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Patapsco Avenue have any available units?
104 Patapsco Avenue has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Patapsco Avenue have?
Some of 104 Patapsco Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Patapsco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
104 Patapsco Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Patapsco Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Patapsco Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 104 Patapsco Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 104 Patapsco Avenue does offer parking.
Does 104 Patapsco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Patapsco Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Patapsco Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 104 Patapsco Avenue has a pool.
Does 104 Patapsco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 104 Patapsco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Patapsco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Patapsco Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 104 Patapsco Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity