104 Patapsco Avenue

Amenities
Move right into this spacious, affordable 3 BR home near the heart of Historic Dundalk. Washer/dryer incl. Recent furnace, Hot Water Heater. Breakfast bar. Fenced yard and parking pad. Walk to YMCA, banking, public transportation, shopping centers and lovely parks-including Dog Park! Minutes to 695, 95, Johns Hopkins Bayview Campus, Canton and Inner Harbor. Verifiable income, no evictions, TransUnion credit check required $45 application fee. For more info, contact Keith at 301-636-7509