7160 Marbury Court, District Heights, MD 20747 District Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated and well-kept townhome in District Heights. 3 Bedroom and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Non-Smoking property. Do NOT contact the owner under any circumstances. Call the listing agent ONLY with any and all questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7160 MARBURY COURT have any available units?
7160 MARBURY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in District Heights, MD.
Is 7160 MARBURY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7160 MARBURY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.