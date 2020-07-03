All apartments in District Heights
7160 MARBURY COURT
Last updated February 23 2020 at 6:59 PM

7160 MARBURY COURT

7160 Marbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

7160 Marbury Court, District Heights, MD 20747
District Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated and well-kept townhome in District Heights. 3 Bedroom and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Non-Smoking property. Do NOT contact the owner under any circumstances. Call the listing agent ONLY with any and all questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7160 MARBURY COURT have any available units?
7160 MARBURY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in District Heights, MD.
Is 7160 MARBURY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7160 MARBURY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7160 MARBURY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7160 MARBURY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in District Heights.
Does 7160 MARBURY COURT offer parking?
No, 7160 MARBURY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7160 MARBURY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7160 MARBURY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7160 MARBURY COURT have a pool?
No, 7160 MARBURY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7160 MARBURY COURT have accessible units?
No, 7160 MARBURY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7160 MARBURY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7160 MARBURY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7160 MARBURY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7160 MARBURY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

