Move-in Ready Townhome in Derwood Station Community. 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Open floor plan. Separate Dining room. Kitchen with table space. Master Bedroom with double closets & master-bath. Unfinished but walkout basement. Easy access to I-270 and 355 and Shady Grove Metro Station. Processing fee $25/Adult - Certified fund is required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 15931 YUKON LANE have?
Some of 15931 YUKON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
