Derwood, MD
15931 YUKON LANE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:51 PM

15931 YUKON LANE

15931 Yukon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15931 Yukon Lane, Derwood, MD 20855

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move-in Ready Townhome in Derwood Station Community. 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Open floor plan. Separate Dining room. Kitchen with table space. Master Bedroom with double closets & master-bath. Unfinished but walkout basement. Easy access to I-270 and 355 and Shady Grove Metro Station. Processing fee $25/Adult - Certified fund is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15931 YUKON LANE have any available units?
15931 YUKON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 15931 YUKON LANE have?
Some of 15931 YUKON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15931 YUKON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15931 YUKON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15931 YUKON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15931 YUKON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Derwood.
Does 15931 YUKON LANE offer parking?
No, 15931 YUKON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 15931 YUKON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15931 YUKON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15931 YUKON LANE have a pool?
No, 15931 YUKON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15931 YUKON LANE have accessible units?
No, 15931 YUKON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15931 YUKON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15931 YUKON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15931 YUKON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15931 YUKON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
