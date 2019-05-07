15931 YUKON LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Move-in Ready Townhome in Derwood Station Community. 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Open floor plan. Separate Dining room. Kitchen with table space. Master Bedroom with double closets & master-bath. Unfinished but walkout basement. Easy access to I-270 and 355 and Shady Grove Metro Station. Processing fee $25/Adult - Certified fund is required.