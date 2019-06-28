Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

15502 Villisca Terrace Available 08/01/19 Amazingly Beautiful 3BR 3FB 1HB Townhome - Beautiful Backyard - Finished Basement - Near Metro - Beautiful town home in sought after Derwood Station on Cul-De-Sac backs to trees & wide open common area. Enjoy great features.. Light filled great flow main level, charming living room with walkout to the deck and yard, dining room, eat-in kitchen. Newly remodeled finished basement with family room, FB and laundry room. Beautiful master suite. GREAT LOCATION ~1.3M to Metro. Welcome home.



