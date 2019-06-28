All apartments in Derwood
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

15502 Villisca Terrace

15502 Villisca Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

15502 Villisca Terrace, Derwood, MD 20855

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15502 Villisca Terrace Available 08/01/19 Amazingly Beautiful 3BR 3FB 1HB Townhome - Beautiful Backyard - Finished Basement - Near Metro - Beautiful town home in sought after Derwood Station on Cul-De-Sac backs to trees & wide open common area. Enjoy great features.. Light filled great flow main level, charming living room with walkout to the deck and yard, dining room, eat-in kitchen. Newly remodeled finished basement with family room, FB and laundry room. Beautiful master suite. GREAT LOCATION ~1.3M to Metro. Welcome home.

(RLNE4964810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

