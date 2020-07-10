All apartments in Deale
503 DEALE ROAD

503 Deale Road · No Longer Available
Location

503 Deale Road, Deale, MD 20751

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 DEALE ROAD have any available units?
503 DEALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deale, MD.
What amenities does 503 DEALE ROAD have?
Some of 503 DEALE ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 DEALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
503 DEALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 DEALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 503 DEALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deale.
Does 503 DEALE ROAD offer parking?
No, 503 DEALE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 503 DEALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 DEALE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 DEALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 503 DEALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 503 DEALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 503 DEALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 503 DEALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 DEALE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 DEALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 DEALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
