Spacious three finished level. 3 BR, 2 1/2 BA townhome with walk out basement, private fenced backyard, and large deck. Great location. Walking distance to Quince Orchard High School, shops and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 28 MC DONALD CHAPEL COURT have any available units?
28 MC DONALD CHAPEL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Darnestown, MD.
What amenities does 28 MC DONALD CHAPEL COURT have?
Some of 28 MC DONALD CHAPEL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 MC DONALD CHAPEL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
28 MC DONALD CHAPEL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.