Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:51 PM

85 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Damascus, MD

Finding an apartment in Damascus that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26001 Brigadier Place #E
26001 Brigadier Place, Damascus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
973 sqft
Damascus // Awesome 2BD/2BA Renovated Condo - Well-kept with Beautifully updated kitchen and spacious living areas! 2 parking spaces included. Ideally located just off Main Street with easy access to Damascus Centre shopping and restaurants.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE
26816 Howard Chapel Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1962 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM RANCHER IN SOUGHT AFTER DAMASCUS*** THIS LOVELY SUNLIT BRICK HOME HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, CUTE KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO THE BACK YARD, RICH NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOME FRESH
Results within 5 miles of Damascus
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,530
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
77 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,282
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
22 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,539
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
23 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,778
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,714
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1495 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
16 Units Available
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,361
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1010 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Germantown MARC Station and I-270. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit laundry. Communal amenities include a courtyard, clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY
12937 Ethel Rose Way, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
Gorgeous SUN FILLED home in very charming location in a courtyard area w/ greenspace.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6 DELTA CT
6 Delta Court, Montgomery County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful secluded 4 bedroom 3.5 bath on gorgeous cul-de-sac with gorgeous swimming pool and deck. Open and bright floor plan. Brand new granite counters and carpet. Large bedrooms . Full Washer & Dryer in unit. Finished basement.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12721 YORK MILL LANE
12721 York Mill Lane, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3566 sqft
3D Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/3ea69cf5-24e1-489f-8df3-b6fc62de8a74/ *****4 Level Townhome, 3 Bedrooms plus Den, 3.5 Baths and spacious top level loft. Hardwood on main level plus stairs and hall.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6630 DAMASCUS ROAD
6630 Damascus Road, Montgomery County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2660 sqft
***CHARMING FEDERAL STYLE HOME IN IMMACULATE CONDITION WITH LONG PRIVATE DRIVEWAY & SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF THE SURROUNDING FARMLAND***THIS CLASSIC 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM BEAUTY HAS LARGE SPACIOUS ROOMS WITH SOME BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL WOOD FLOORING***MAIN

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9511 Duffer Way
9511 Duffer Way, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2692 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage!! - Welcome home to your very quiet, large 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse in the Patton Ridge-Fairway Island section of Montgomery Village.

1 of 42

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
23540 Frederick Rd
23540 Frederick Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1916 sqft
UPDATED Charming & Quirky Layout in Historic Clarksburg! - Kitchen Renovation in process .....If you seek Privacy this is the place! Tucked behind mature trees, this charming historic colonial has it all.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11663 Drumcastle Ter
11663 Drumcastle Ter, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Stunning 3 Bed/ 3.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170
13051 Shadyside Lane, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
Bright & beautiful ground floor condo w/fenced patio - all on one level! The unit has been updated and upgraded.. Wood burning fireplace, built in shelving & beautiful bay window in living room.

1 of 33

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
20305 WATERS ROW TERRACE
20305 Waters Row Terrace, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
Large three level townhome with 1 car garage. New carpet, New Paint. Move in ready. Close to I-270 Father Hurley Exit. Close to movie theatre and restaurants. Home shows well. Looking for good credit applicants only. Small dog okay. No cats.
Results within 10 miles of Damascus
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
21 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,537
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
37 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,809
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,534
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,351
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
864 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Shady Grove metro station, cinemas, coffee shops and grocery stores. Open floor plans. Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,409
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Germantown Square Shopping Center. Also near Gunners Branch Local Park. Delightful community of stylish apartments on 27 acres of landscaped grounds. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court.
City Guide for Damascus, MD

Damascus: The highest point of elevation in Montgomery County. Of course, what that really means is that Damascus residents get the lion's share of snowfall during the winter and a subsequently annoying crowd of area winter-sports enthusiasts. Still, in a county with more than 25 cities and towns, as well as an estimated population that exceeds 1 million, that's a nice crown for a smaller city to claim.

With four major roads (Route 124, Route 108, Route 97, and Route 27) running through it, as well as a direct exit route from I-270, it's difficult not to take a carefree, country drive through the northern end of the county without ending up in this little gem in the suburbs. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Damascus, MD

Finding an apartment in Damascus that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

