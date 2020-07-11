All apartments in Damascus
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE

25384 Damascus Park Ter · No Longer Available
Location

25384 Damascus Park Ter, Damascus, MD 20872

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very special end-unit 4-level townhouse with 3-bedrooms & 2-bathrooms on the 3rd level PLUS another bedroom and full bath on the 4th level! Altogether 4-bedrooms and 5-bathrooms! Hardwood flooring on the main level! Washer and dryer included! 2-car garage! SEE PHOTOS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have any available units?
25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Damascus, MD.
What amenities does 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have?
Some of 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Damascus.
Does 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
