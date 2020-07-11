Very special end-unit 4-level townhouse with 3-bedrooms & 2-bathrooms on the 3rd level PLUS another bedroom and full bath on the 4th level! Altogether 4-bedrooms and 5-bathrooms! Hardwood flooring on the main level! Washer and dryer included! 2-car garage! SEE PHOTOS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have any available units?
25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Damascus, MD.
What amenities does 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE have?
Some of 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.