25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very special end-unit 4-level townhouse with 3-bedrooms & 2-bathrooms on the 3rd level PLUS another bedroom and full bath on the 4th level! Altogether 4-bedrooms and 5-bathrooms! Hardwood flooring on the main level! Washer and dryer included! 2-car garage! SEE PHOTOS!