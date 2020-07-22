All apartments in Cumberland
427 South St
427 South St

427 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

427 South Street, Cumberland, MD 21502

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 BR Single Family Home in Cumberland - 2 BR Single Family Home in South Cumberland.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4408089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 South St have any available units?
427 South St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, MD.
Is 427 South St currently offering any rent specials?
427 South St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 South St pet-friendly?
No, 427 South St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cumberland.
Does 427 South St offer parking?
No, 427 South St does not offer parking.
Does 427 South St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 South St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 South St have a pool?
No, 427 South St does not have a pool.
Does 427 South St have accessible units?
No, 427 South St does not have accessible units.
Does 427 South St have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 South St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 South St have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 South St does not have units with air conditioning.
