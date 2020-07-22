Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cumberland
Find more places like 427 South St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cumberland, MD
/
427 South St
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
427 South St
427 South Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
427 South Street, Cumberland, MD 21502
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 BR Single Family Home in Cumberland - 2 BR Single Family Home in South Cumberland.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4408089)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 427 South St have any available units?
427 South St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cumberland, MD
.
Is 427 South St currently offering any rent specials?
427 South St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 South St pet-friendly?
No, 427 South St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cumberland
.
Does 427 South St offer parking?
No, 427 South St does not offer parking.
Does 427 South St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 South St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 South St have a pool?
No, 427 South St does not have a pool.
Does 427 South St have accessible units?
No, 427 South St does not have accessible units.
Does 427 South St have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 South St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 South St have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 South St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winchester, VA
Johnstown, PA
Martinsburg, WV
Strasburg, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Shenandoah University