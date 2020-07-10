All apartments in Crofton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

2801 BILLHIMER COURT

2801 Billhimer Court · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Billhimer Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFUL 5BR HOME IN CHAPMAN FARM**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 BILLHIMER COURT have any available units?
2801 BILLHIMER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2801 BILLHIMER COURT have?
Some of 2801 BILLHIMER COURT's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 BILLHIMER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2801 BILLHIMER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 BILLHIMER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2801 BILLHIMER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2801 BILLHIMER COURT offer parking?
No, 2801 BILLHIMER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2801 BILLHIMER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 BILLHIMER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 BILLHIMER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2801 BILLHIMER COURT has a pool.
Does 2801 BILLHIMER COURT have accessible units?
No, 2801 BILLHIMER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 BILLHIMER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 BILLHIMER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 BILLHIMER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 BILLHIMER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

