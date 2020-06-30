3 Level / 2 Master-sized Bedrooms * possible 3rd Basement Bedroom area with full bath & walkout basement to patio * large eat-in kitchen with access to large deck * backs to woods * new HVAC system ** No Pets / Non-Smoking property / 600+ Credit Score * Available Dec 1st * confirm schools with AA Co. Schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2532 LOG MILL COURT have any available units?
2532 LOG MILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2532 LOG MILL COURT have?
Some of 2532 LOG MILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 LOG MILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2532 LOG MILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.