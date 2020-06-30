All apartments in Crofton
2532 LOG MILL COURT
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:56 AM

2532 LOG MILL COURT

2532 Log Mill Court · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Log Mill Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
3 Level / 2 Master-sized Bedrooms * possible 3rd Basement Bedroom area with full bath & walkout basement to patio * large eat-in kitchen with access to large deck * backs to woods * new HVAC system ** No Pets / Non-Smoking property / 600+ Credit Score * Available Dec 1st * confirm schools with AA Co. Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 LOG MILL COURT have any available units?
2532 LOG MILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2532 LOG MILL COURT have?
Some of 2532 LOG MILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 LOG MILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2532 LOG MILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 LOG MILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2532 LOG MILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2532 LOG MILL COURT offer parking?
No, 2532 LOG MILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2532 LOG MILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2532 LOG MILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 LOG MILL COURT have a pool?
No, 2532 LOG MILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2532 LOG MILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 2532 LOG MILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 LOG MILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 LOG MILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 LOG MILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2532 LOG MILL COURT has units with air conditioning.

