Crofton, MD
2516 CHEYENNE DR
Last updated December 12 2019 at 4:00 PM

2516 CHEYENNE DR

2516 Cheyenne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Cheyenne Drive, Crofton, MD 21054

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Shows well. Spacious townhome. Eating kitchen. Slider to deck. Sunny and bright. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 CHEYENNE DR have any available units?
2516 CHEYENNE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
Is 2516 CHEYENNE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2516 CHEYENNE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 CHEYENNE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2516 CHEYENNE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2516 CHEYENNE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2516 CHEYENNE DR offers parking.
Does 2516 CHEYENNE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 CHEYENNE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 CHEYENNE DR have a pool?
No, 2516 CHEYENNE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2516 CHEYENNE DR have accessible units?
No, 2516 CHEYENNE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 CHEYENNE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 CHEYENNE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 CHEYENNE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 CHEYENNE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
