Crofton, MD
2513 CHEYENNE DR
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

2513 CHEYENNE DR

2513 Cheyenne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Cheyenne Drive, Crofton, MD 21054

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious three level, 2 car garage townhome. Hardwood floor in living room. Ceramic tile in kitchen. Large eat in kitchen. Open floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 CHEYENNE DR have any available units?
2513 CHEYENNE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2513 CHEYENNE DR have?
Some of 2513 CHEYENNE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 CHEYENNE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2513 CHEYENNE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 CHEYENNE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2513 CHEYENNE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2513 CHEYENNE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2513 CHEYENNE DR offers parking.
Does 2513 CHEYENNE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 CHEYENNE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 CHEYENNE DR have a pool?
No, 2513 CHEYENNE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2513 CHEYENNE DR have accessible units?
No, 2513 CHEYENNE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 CHEYENNE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 CHEYENNE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 CHEYENNE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 CHEYENNE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
