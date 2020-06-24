All apartments in Crofton
2425 LIZBEC COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2425 LIZBEC COURT

2425 Lizbec Court · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Lizbec Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Crofton. All appliances. Fireplace in living room. Deck and fenced backyard. Water/sewer included in rent. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

