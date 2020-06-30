All apartments in Crofton
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:28 PM

2418 SANDWICH COURT

2418 Sandwich Court · No Longer Available
Location

2418 Sandwich Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous renovated town home available March 5th. 4 bedroom 3.5 bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

