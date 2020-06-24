All apartments in Crofton
2401 VINEYARD LANE
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:34 PM

2401 VINEYARD LANE

2401 Vineyard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Vineyard Lane, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, end-unit townhouse. UPDATED kitchen and bathrooms. Unfinished basement -- washer & dryer to be replaced. Fireplace in unfinished basement DECORATIVE only. Convenient to shopping, dining and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

