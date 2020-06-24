Spacious 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, end-unit townhouse. UPDATED kitchen and bathrooms. Unfinished basement -- washer & dryer to be replaced. Fireplace in unfinished basement DECORATIVE only. Convenient to shopping, dining and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2401 VINEYARD LANE have any available units?
2401 VINEYARD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
Is 2401 VINEYARD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2401 VINEYARD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.