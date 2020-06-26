2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE

Amenities

Make yourself at home in this updated, move-in-ready 3BR/1.5BA home in the desirable Crofton. All new flooring on main level and carpet on bedroom level. Furnace and AC are less than one year old. Eat-in Kitchen has newer appliances & ceramic tile floor, Carefree flooring on main level W/W carpet throughout rest of home, bedroom level laundry, ample closet space, updated bathrooms; Huge MBR w/walk-in closet & wall closets! Fenced-in back yard with concrete patio perfect for entertaining. The lower level is access to the back yard only, Crofton High School when it opens. NO Pets