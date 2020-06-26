All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM

2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE

2205 Aberdeen Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2205 Aberdeen Dr, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Make yourself at home in this updated, move-in-ready 3BR/1.5BA home in the desirable Crofton. All new flooring on main level and carpet on bedroom level. Furnace and AC are less than one year old. Eat-in Kitchen has newer appliances & ceramic tile floor, Carefree flooring on main level W/W carpet throughout rest of home, bedroom level laundry, ample closet space, updated bathrooms; Huge MBR w/walk-in closet & wall closets! Fenced-in back yard with concrete patio perfect for entertaining. The lower level is access to the back yard only, Crofton High School when it opens. NO Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE have any available units?
2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE have?
Some of 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2205 ABERDEEN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with BalconyCrofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University