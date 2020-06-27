All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 2052 HAPPY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
2052 HAPPY LANE
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

2052 HAPPY LANE

2052 Happy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2052 Happy Lane, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse with open concept kitchen/dining room and living room. Spacious bedroom and updated bathroom. Washer/dryer in unit. Climate controlled garage. Living room opens to fenced in yard. Pet friendly. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2052 HAPPY LANE have any available units?
2052 HAPPY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2052 HAPPY LANE have?
Some of 2052 HAPPY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2052 HAPPY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2052 HAPPY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2052 HAPPY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2052 HAPPY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2052 HAPPY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2052 HAPPY LANE offers parking.
Does 2052 HAPPY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2052 HAPPY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2052 HAPPY LANE have a pool?
No, 2052 HAPPY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2052 HAPPY LANE have accessible units?
No, 2052 HAPPY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2052 HAPPY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2052 HAPPY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2052 HAPPY LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2052 HAPPY LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with BalconyCrofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University