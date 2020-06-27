Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse with open concept kitchen/dining room and living room. Spacious bedroom and updated bathroom. Washer/dryer in unit. Climate controlled garage. Living room opens to fenced in yard. Pet friendly. Great location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2052 HAPPY LANE have any available units?
2052 HAPPY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2052 HAPPY LANE have?
Some of 2052 HAPPY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2052 HAPPY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2052 HAPPY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2052 HAPPY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2052 HAPPY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2052 HAPPY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2052 HAPPY LANE offers parking.
Does 2052 HAPPY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2052 HAPPY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2052 HAPPY LANE have a pool?
No, 2052 HAPPY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2052 HAPPY LANE have accessible units?
No, 2052 HAPPY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2052 HAPPY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2052 HAPPY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2052 HAPPY LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2052 HAPPY LANE has units with air conditioning.