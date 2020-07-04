All apartments in Crofton
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

1939 PAWLET DRIVE

1939 Pawlet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1939 Pawlet Drive, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful open a airy 2bed/2.5 bathTownhouse/Condo in coveted Crofton! Minutes away from Waugh Chapel Showing Center! Beautiful 3 sided gas fireplace in living room with wood floors and built-in shelving! Deck off of kitchen/dining room. Stainless steal appliances in open kitchen with island. Laundry machines in unit! See photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 PAWLET DRIVE have any available units?
1939 PAWLET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1939 PAWLET DRIVE have?
Some of 1939 PAWLET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 PAWLET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1939 PAWLET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 PAWLET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1939 PAWLET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1939 PAWLET DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1939 PAWLET DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1939 PAWLET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 PAWLET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 PAWLET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1939 PAWLET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1939 PAWLET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1939 PAWLET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 PAWLET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1939 PAWLET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1939 PAWLET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1939 PAWLET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

