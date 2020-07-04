1939 PAWLET DRIVE

Beautiful open a airy 2bed/2.5 bathTownhouse/Condo in coveted Crofton! Minutes away from Waugh Chapel Showing Center! Beautiful 3 sided gas fireplace in living room with wood floors and built-in shelving! Deck off of kitchen/dining room. Stainless steal appliances in open kitchen with island. Laundry machines in unit! See photos!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
