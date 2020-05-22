1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One car garage comes with this nice 2 bedroom 2 story quadruplex townhome. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and updated cabinets. Laminate wood looking flooring throughout main level.Large court yard with privacy fence. Great location and price in Crofton.