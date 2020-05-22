All apartments in Crofton
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE

1920 Ardenwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Ardenwood Terrace, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One car garage comes with this nice 2 bedroom 2 story quadruplex townhome. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and updated cabinets. Laminate wood looking flooring throughout main level.Large court yard with privacy fence. Great location and price in Crofton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE have any available units?
1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE have?
Some of 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
