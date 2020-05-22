One car garage comes with this nice 2 bedroom 2 story quadruplex townhome. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and updated cabinets. Laminate wood looking flooring throughout main level.Large court yard with privacy fence. Great location and price in Crofton.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE have any available units?
1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE have?
Some of 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1920 ARDENWOOD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.