Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1906 TUPELLO PLACE
1906 Tupello Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1906 Tupello Place, Crofton, MD 21114
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom end unit, Extra large master bedroom with sitting area, walk-in closet. Balcony off kitchen overlooking lawn area, 1 car-garage and parking spot in front of garage..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE have any available units?
1906 TUPELLO PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crofton, MD
.
What amenities does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE have?
Some of 1906 TUPELLO PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1906 TUPELLO PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1906 TUPELLO PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 TUPELLO PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1906 TUPELLO PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crofton
.
Does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1906 TUPELLO PLACE offers parking.
Does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 TUPELLO PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE have a pool?
No, 1906 TUPELLO PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1906 TUPELLO PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 TUPELLO PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 TUPELLO PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
