All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1906 TUPELLO PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1906 TUPELLO PLACE
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

1906 TUPELLO PLACE

1906 Tupello Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1906 Tupello Place, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom end unit, Extra large master bedroom with sitting area, walk-in closet. Balcony off kitchen overlooking lawn area, 1 car-garage and parking spot in front of garage..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE have any available units?
1906 TUPELLO PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE have?
Some of 1906 TUPELLO PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 TUPELLO PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1906 TUPELLO PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 TUPELLO PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1906 TUPELLO PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1906 TUPELLO PLACE offers parking.
Does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 TUPELLO PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE have a pool?
No, 1906 TUPELLO PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1906 TUPELLO PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 TUPELLO PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 TUPELLO PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 TUPELLO PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with BalconyCrofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University