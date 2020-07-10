All apartments in Crofton
Last updated December 1 2019 at 1:16 AM

1904 PAWLET DRIVE

1904 Pawlet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Pawlet Drive, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Available immediately. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo, close to transportation, shopping and recreation. New paint, granite counter tops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 PAWLET DRIVE have any available units?
1904 PAWLET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1904 PAWLET DRIVE have?
Some of 1904 PAWLET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 PAWLET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1904 PAWLET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 PAWLET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1904 PAWLET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1904 PAWLET DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1904 PAWLET DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1904 PAWLET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 PAWLET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 PAWLET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1904 PAWLET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1904 PAWLET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1904 PAWLET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 PAWLET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 PAWLET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 PAWLET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 PAWLET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

