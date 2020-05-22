All apartments in Crofton
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:24 PM

1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE

1844 Whites Ferry Place · No Longer Available
Location

1844 Whites Ferry Place, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS 3BR HOME IN CROFTON MEADOWS**PREFER NO SMOKING & NO PETS,WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE have any available units?
1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE have?
Some of 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE offer parking?
No, 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE have a pool?
No, 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1844 WHITES FERRY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
