Crofton, MD
1727 FERNHAM COURT
Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:40 PM

1727 FERNHAM COURT

1727 Fernham Court · No Longer Available
Location

1727 Fernham Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

recently renovated
recently renovated
Lovely end unit TH recently renovated. Backs to woods on very quiet cul-de-sac. Walking distance to Crofton ES. Convenient to Baltimore, DC Annapolis and FT Meade. Near shopping and many recreational facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 FERNHAM COURT have any available units?
1727 FERNHAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
Is 1727 FERNHAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1727 FERNHAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 FERNHAM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1727 FERNHAM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1727 FERNHAM COURT offer parking?
No, 1727 FERNHAM COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1727 FERNHAM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 FERNHAM COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 FERNHAM COURT have a pool?
No, 1727 FERNHAM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1727 FERNHAM COURT have accessible units?
No, 1727 FERNHAM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 FERNHAM COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 FERNHAM COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 FERNHAM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1727 FERNHAM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

