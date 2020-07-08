Lovely end unit TH recently renovated. Backs to woods on very quiet cul-de-sac. Walking distance to Crofton ES. Convenient to Baltimore, DC Annapolis and FT Meade. Near shopping and many recreational facilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1727 FERNHAM COURT have any available units?
1727 FERNHAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
Is 1727 FERNHAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1727 FERNHAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.