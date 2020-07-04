All apartments in Crofton
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:01 AM

1720 GREENTREE COURT

1720 Greentree Court · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Greentree Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
$50 application fee for each tenant over the age of 18 and $100 for a married couple. Checks for application fee should be made out to Exit First Realty. Rental Qualification Formula: Take gross yearly income and divide by 12. Multiply that amount by 60%, then subtract rent and any debt (e.g. revolving credit, car payments, daycare and etc.) from above amount. There must be at least $300 left over when you get the final amount. Minimum of 650 credit score and 18 month lease required. Lovely end unit townhouse in the heart of Crofton. Great your guest under the covered portico as they enter the foyer with gleaming tile floors. Three bedrooms with two full and one half bathroom. Formal dining room, living room and neutral kitchen has great storage and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy brisk Fall evenings in front of the cozy wood burning fireplace. Covered patio leads to fully fenced rear patio space with access to the playground and picnic area directly behind this home. Crofton offers great schools, shopping, restaurants, convenient commuter routes and so much more! Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 GREENTREE COURT have any available units?
1720 GREENTREE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1720 GREENTREE COURT have?
Some of 1720 GREENTREE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 GREENTREE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1720 GREENTREE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 GREENTREE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1720 GREENTREE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1720 GREENTREE COURT offer parking?
No, 1720 GREENTREE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1720 GREENTREE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 GREENTREE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 GREENTREE COURT have a pool?
No, 1720 GREENTREE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1720 GREENTREE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1720 GREENTREE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 GREENTREE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 GREENTREE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 GREENTREE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 GREENTREE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

