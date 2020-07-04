1720 GREENTREE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground

$50 application fee for each tenant over the age of 18 and $100 for a married couple. Checks for application fee should be made out to Exit First Realty. Rental Qualification Formula: Take gross yearly income and divide by 12. Multiply that amount by 60%, then subtract rent and any debt (e.g. revolving credit, car payments, daycare and etc.) from above amount. There must be at least $300 left over when you get the final amount. Minimum of 650 credit score and 18 month lease required. Lovely end unit townhouse in the heart of Crofton. Great your guest under the covered portico as they enter the foyer with gleaming tile floors. Three bedrooms with two full and one half bathroom. Formal dining room, living room and neutral kitchen has great storage and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy brisk Fall evenings in front of the cozy wood burning fireplace. Covered patio leads to fully fenced rear patio space with access to the playground and picnic area directly behind this home. Crofton offers great schools, shopping, restaurants, convenient commuter routes and so much more! Ready for immediate occupancy.