Delightful condo in lovely neighborhood right off Route 3! In unit laundry. Community Pool. Eat in kitchen with deck off kitchen. Large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. 2 Story Layout Assigned Parking Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Community Pool Dining In Living/Great Room Disposal Dryer Electric Dryer Electric Heating Hardwood Flooring Heat Heating Island Living/Dining Room Combo No Fireplace Open Design Pool Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Stove Unassigned Parking Washer Washing Machine
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1719 Fallowfield Ct. have any available units?
1719 Fallowfield Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1719 Fallowfield Ct. have?
Some of 1719 Fallowfield Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Fallowfield Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Fallowfield Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.