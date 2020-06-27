All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1719 Fallowfield Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1719 Fallowfield Ct.
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:54 PM

1719 Fallowfield Ct.

1719 Fallowfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1719 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/756ce9b089 ---- Delightful condo in lovely neighborhood right off Route 3! In unit laundry. Community Pool. Eat in kitchen with deck off kitchen. Large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. 2 Story Layout Assigned Parking Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Community Pool Dining In Living/Great Room Disposal Dryer Electric Dryer Electric Heating Hardwood Flooring Heat Heating Island Living/Dining Room Combo No Fireplace Open Design Pool Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Stove Unassigned Parking Washer Washing Machine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Fallowfield Ct. have any available units?
1719 Fallowfield Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1719 Fallowfield Ct. have?
Some of 1719 Fallowfield Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Fallowfield Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Fallowfield Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Fallowfield Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Fallowfield Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1719 Fallowfield Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Fallowfield Ct. offers parking.
Does 1719 Fallowfield Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Fallowfield Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Fallowfield Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1719 Fallowfield Ct. has a pool.
Does 1719 Fallowfield Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1719 Fallowfield Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Fallowfield Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 Fallowfield Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 Fallowfield Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1719 Fallowfield Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with BalconyCrofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University