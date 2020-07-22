All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1709 E BANCROFT LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1709 E BANCROFT LANE
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM

1709 E BANCROFT LANE

1709 Bancroft Lane West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1709 Bancroft Lane West, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom. 2.5 bath condo townhouse with fenced yard, and deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 E BANCROFT LANE have any available units?
1709 E BANCROFT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
Is 1709 E BANCROFT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1709 E BANCROFT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 E BANCROFT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1709 E BANCROFT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1709 E BANCROFT LANE offer parking?
No, 1709 E BANCROFT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1709 E BANCROFT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 E BANCROFT LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 E BANCROFT LANE have a pool?
No, 1709 E BANCROFT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1709 E BANCROFT LANE have accessible units?
No, 1709 E BANCROFT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 E BANCROFT LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 E BANCROFT LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 E BANCROFT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 E BANCROFT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114
North Forest
1827 Crofton Pkwy
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCrofton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Crofton Apartments with ParkingCrofton Apartments with Pools
Crofton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MD
Arnold, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University