Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1707 Hart Court · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Hart Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom end unit townhome with NO Steps! Over 1300 square feet of living space. Beautiful remodeled kitchen with dining area. Remodeled bath. Spacious living room with fireplace. Private court yard. Great location in Crofton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 HART COURT have any available units?
1707 HART COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1707 HART COURT have?
Some of 1707 HART COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 HART COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1707 HART COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 HART COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1707 HART COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1707 HART COURT offer parking?
No, 1707 HART COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1707 HART COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 HART COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 HART COURT have a pool?
No, 1707 HART COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1707 HART COURT have accessible units?
No, 1707 HART COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 HART COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 HART COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 HART COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 HART COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
