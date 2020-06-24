Nice 2 bedroom end unit townhome with NO Steps! Over 1300 square feet of living space. Beautiful remodeled kitchen with dining area. Remodeled bath. Spacious living room with fireplace. Private court yard. Great location in Crofton.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1707 HART COURT have any available units?
1707 HART COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1707 HART COURT have?
Some of 1707 HART COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 HART COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1707 HART COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.