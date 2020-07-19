All apartments in Crofton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1705 GREENTREE COURT

1705 Greentree Court · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Greentree Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautifully Renovated townhouse for Rent in Crofton Park ready for immediate occupancy. Submit application online at "www.5starpropmgmt.com". All applicants 18 years and over are required to fill separate application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 GREENTREE COURT have any available units?
1705 GREENTREE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1705 GREENTREE COURT have?
Some of 1705 GREENTREE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 GREENTREE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1705 GREENTREE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 GREENTREE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1705 GREENTREE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1705 GREENTREE COURT offer parking?
No, 1705 GREENTREE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1705 GREENTREE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 GREENTREE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 GREENTREE COURT have a pool?
No, 1705 GREENTREE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1705 GREENTREE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1705 GREENTREE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 GREENTREE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 GREENTREE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 GREENTREE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 GREENTREE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

