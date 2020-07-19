Beautifully Renovated townhouse for Rent in Crofton Park ready for immediate occupancy. Submit application online at "www.5starpropmgmt.com". All applicants 18 years and over are required to fill separate application.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1705 GREENTREE COURT have any available units?
1705 GREENTREE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1705 GREENTREE COURT have?
Some of 1705 GREENTREE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 GREENTREE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1705 GREENTREE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.