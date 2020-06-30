Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1701 FALLOWFIELD CT
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1701 FALLOWFIELD CT
1701 Fallowfield Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
1701 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD 21114
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Cedar Grove townhome. Two bedrooms upstairs, each with its own full bath. Great community with pool, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Great commuter location DC, Baltimore, Annapolis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT have any available units?
1701 FALLOWFIELD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crofton, MD
.
What amenities does 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT have?
Some of 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT currently offering any rent specials?
1701 FALLOWFIELD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT pet-friendly?
No, 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crofton
.
Does 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT offer parking?
Yes, 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT offers parking.
Does 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT have a pool?
Yes, 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT has a pool.
Does 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT have accessible units?
No, 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 FALLOWFIELD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114
Similar Pages
Crofton 1 Bedrooms
Crofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with Balcony
Crofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
South Laurel, MD
Lochearn, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MD
Maryland City, MD
Arnold, MD
Forestville, MD
New Carrollton, MD
White Oak, MD
Olney, MD
Beltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MD
East Riverdale, MD
Fairland, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Walker Mill, MD
Largo, MD
Linthicum, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Anne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University