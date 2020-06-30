All apartments in Crofton
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

1701 FALLOWFIELD CT

1701 Fallowfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Cedar Grove townhome. Two bedrooms upstairs, each with its own full bath. Great community with pool, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Great commuter location DC, Baltimore, Annapolis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

