1700 SAXONY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Serene location on cul-de-sac * Covered front porch with upgraded Flagstone base * Kitchen with newer Stainless Steel Appliances (2018) and granite counters (2018) * Newer wood laminate flooring throughout main level * Newer Carpet on upper level (2018) * Fresh paint throughout * Updated Electrical system * Newer Washer & Dryer * Huge 2 car garage * No pets * No Smoking * Owner Agent