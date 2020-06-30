Serene location on cul-de-sac * Covered front porch with upgraded Flagstone base * Kitchen with newer Stainless Steel Appliances (2018) and granite counters (2018) * Newer wood laminate flooring throughout main level * Newer Carpet on upper level (2018) * Fresh paint throughout * Updated Electrical system * Newer Washer & Dryer * Huge 2 car garage * No pets * No Smoking * Owner Agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1700 SAXONY PLACE have any available units?
1700 SAXONY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1700 SAXONY PLACE have?
Some of 1700 SAXONY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 SAXONY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1700 SAXONY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.