Crofton, MD
1700 SAXONY PLACE
1700 SAXONY PLACE

1700 Saxony Place · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Saxony Place, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Serene location on cul-de-sac * Covered front porch with upgraded Flagstone base * Kitchen with newer Stainless Steel Appliances (2018) and granite counters (2018) * Newer wood laminate flooring throughout main level * Newer Carpet on upper level (2018) * Fresh paint throughout * Updated Electrical system * Newer Washer & Dryer * Huge 2 car garage * No pets * No Smoking * Owner Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 SAXONY PLACE have any available units?
1700 SAXONY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1700 SAXONY PLACE have?
Some of 1700 SAXONY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 SAXONY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1700 SAXONY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 SAXONY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1700 SAXONY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1700 SAXONY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1700 SAXONY PLACE offers parking.
Does 1700 SAXONY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 SAXONY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 SAXONY PLACE have a pool?
No, 1700 SAXONY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1700 SAXONY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1700 SAXONY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 SAXONY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 SAXONY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 SAXONY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 SAXONY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

