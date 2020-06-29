All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1685 Brice Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1685 Brice Court
Last updated March 26 2020 at 2:10 AM

1685 Brice Court

1685 Brice Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1685 Brice Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lower unit
2bedroom
1bath
all appliances
fenced back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 Brice Court have any available units?
1685 Brice Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1685 Brice Court have?
Some of 1685 Brice Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 Brice Court currently offering any rent specials?
1685 Brice Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 Brice Court pet-friendly?
No, 1685 Brice Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1685 Brice Court offer parking?
Yes, 1685 Brice Court offers parking.
Does 1685 Brice Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1685 Brice Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 Brice Court have a pool?
No, 1685 Brice Court does not have a pool.
Does 1685 Brice Court have accessible units?
No, 1685 Brice Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 Brice Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1685 Brice Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1685 Brice Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1685 Brice Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114
North Forest
1827 Crofton Pkwy
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with BalconyCrofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University