Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1685 Brice Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1685 Brice Court
Last updated March 26 2020 at 2:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1685 Brice Court
1685 Brice Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
1685 Brice Court, Crofton, MD 21114
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lower unit
2bedroom
1bath
all appliances
fenced back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1685 Brice Court have any available units?
1685 Brice Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crofton, MD
.
What amenities does 1685 Brice Court have?
Some of 1685 Brice Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1685 Brice Court currently offering any rent specials?
1685 Brice Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 Brice Court pet-friendly?
No, 1685 Brice Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crofton
.
Does 1685 Brice Court offer parking?
Yes, 1685 Brice Court offers parking.
Does 1685 Brice Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1685 Brice Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 Brice Court have a pool?
No, 1685 Brice Court does not have a pool.
Does 1685 Brice Court have accessible units?
No, 1685 Brice Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 Brice Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1685 Brice Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1685 Brice Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1685 Brice Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114
North Forest
1827 Crofton Pkwy
Crofton, MD 21114
Similar Pages
Crofton 1 Bedrooms
Crofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with Balcony
Crofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
South Laurel, MD
Lochearn, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MD
Maryland City, MD
Arnold, MD
Forestville, MD
New Carrollton, MD
White Oak, MD
Olney, MD
Beltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MD
East Riverdale, MD
Fairland, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Walker Mill, MD
Largo, MD
Linthicum, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Anne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University