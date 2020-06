Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious Crofton town home with 3 finished levels. Open floor plan. Backs to woods for privacy with fenced in yard and deck for entertaining. Crown molding through most of main level. Beautiful bay window in kitchen. Vaulted ceiling in Master with your own master bath. HOA includes front lawn and shrub maintenance. New flooring in kitchen, New carpet throughout second floor.