Crofton, MD
/
1608 E BANCROFT LANE
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:53 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1608 E BANCROFT LANE
1608 E Bancroft Ln
·
No Longer Available
Crofton
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location
1608 E Bancroft Ln, Crofton, MD 21114
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 Bath condo in the heart of Crofton. Totally rehabbed, new windows, new bathroom, new kitchen appliances, new ceramic tile and new doors. Section 8 welcome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1608 E BANCROFT LANE have any available units?
1608 E BANCROFT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crofton, MD
.
What amenities does 1608 E BANCROFT LANE have?
Some of 1608 E BANCROFT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1608 E BANCROFT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1608 E BANCROFT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 E BANCROFT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1608 E BANCROFT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crofton
.
Does 1608 E BANCROFT LANE offer parking?
No, 1608 E BANCROFT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1608 E BANCROFT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 E BANCROFT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 E BANCROFT LANE have a pool?
No, 1608 E BANCROFT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1608 E BANCROFT LANE have accessible units?
No, 1608 E BANCROFT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 E BANCROFT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 E BANCROFT LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 E BANCROFT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 E BANCROFT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
