Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1596 Fallowfield Court

1596 Fallowfield Court · (443) 548-0191 ext. 135
Location

1596 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1596 Fallowfield Court · Avail. Jun 22

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
1596 Fallowfield Court Available 06/22/20 Spacious Town Home located in Cedar Grove Community! - Lovely home located in the Cedar Grove section of Crofton, MD. Features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator and microwave and also has dining and living room combo. Also access to the community pool and clubhouse. This unit is conveniently located to tons of shopping in restaurants located along Route 3 in Crofton. Plus just minutes from US-50 and I-97.

A short commute to NSA, Ft Meade, BWI, or Annapolis and an easy commute to DC, Andrews, Baltimore, and The Pentagon.

*One Year Lease required
*Accept pets with breed restrictions up to 30 lbs with additional rent and deposit
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required

(RLNE3461749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1596 Fallowfield Court have any available units?
1596 Fallowfield Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1596 Fallowfield Court have?
Some of 1596 Fallowfield Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1596 Fallowfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
1596 Fallowfield Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1596 Fallowfield Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1596 Fallowfield Court is pet friendly.
Does 1596 Fallowfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 1596 Fallowfield Court does offer parking.
Does 1596 Fallowfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1596 Fallowfield Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1596 Fallowfield Court have a pool?
Yes, 1596 Fallowfield Court has a pool.
Does 1596 Fallowfield Court have accessible units?
No, 1596 Fallowfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1596 Fallowfield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1596 Fallowfield Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1596 Fallowfield Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1596 Fallowfield Court has units with air conditioning.
