1596 Fallowfield Court Available 06/22/20 Spacious Town Home located in Cedar Grove Community! - Lovely home located in the Cedar Grove section of Crofton, MD. Features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator and microwave and also has dining and living room combo. Also access to the community pool and clubhouse. This unit is conveniently located to tons of shopping in restaurants located along Route 3 in Crofton. Plus just minutes from US-50 and I-97.



A short commute to NSA, Ft Meade, BWI, or Annapolis and an easy commute to DC, Andrews, Baltimore, and The Pentagon.



*One Year Lease required

*Accept pets with breed restrictions up to 30 lbs with additional rent and deposit

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required



