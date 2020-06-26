All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1539 LOWELL CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1539 LOWELL CT
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM

1539 LOWELL CT

1539 Lowell Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1539 Lowell Ct, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
New Price...BRIGHT AND AIRY TOWNHOUSE IN GOOD CONDITION. LIVING ROOM W/FIREPLACE, DECK AND FENCED YARD, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL AND 1/2 BATHS, 3 LEVELS IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER CROFTON, CALL SHOWING SERVICE, CSS. Go and show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 LOWELL CT have any available units?
1539 LOWELL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1539 LOWELL CT have?
Some of 1539 LOWELL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 LOWELL CT currently offering any rent specials?
1539 LOWELL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 LOWELL CT pet-friendly?
No, 1539 LOWELL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1539 LOWELL CT offer parking?
Yes, 1539 LOWELL CT offers parking.
Does 1539 LOWELL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1539 LOWELL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 LOWELL CT have a pool?
No, 1539 LOWELL CT does not have a pool.
Does 1539 LOWELL CT have accessible units?
No, 1539 LOWELL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 LOWELL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1539 LOWELL CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1539 LOWELL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1539 LOWELL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with BalconyCrofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University