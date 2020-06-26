New Price...BRIGHT AND AIRY TOWNHOUSE IN GOOD CONDITION. LIVING ROOM W/FIREPLACE, DECK AND FENCED YARD, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL AND 1/2 BATHS, 3 LEVELS IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER CROFTON, CALL SHOWING SERVICE, CSS. Go and show
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1539 LOWELL CT have any available units?
1539 LOWELL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1539 LOWELL CT have?
Some of 1539 LOWELL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 LOWELL CT currently offering any rent specials?
1539 LOWELL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.