1532 Lowell Ct
Last updated June 17 2019 at 7:13 AM

1532 Lowell Ct

1532 Lowell Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1532 Lowell Ct, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom Townhome in the heart of Crofton with a great school system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Lowell Ct have any available units?
1532 Lowell Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1532 Lowell Ct have?
Some of 1532 Lowell Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Lowell Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Lowell Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Lowell Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 Lowell Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1532 Lowell Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Lowell Ct offers parking.
Does 1532 Lowell Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1532 Lowell Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Lowell Ct have a pool?
No, 1532 Lowell Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Lowell Ct have accessible units?
No, 1532 Lowell Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Lowell Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1532 Lowell Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 Lowell Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1532 Lowell Ct has units with air conditioning.
