All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1520 Lowell Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1520 Lowell Ct
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:07 AM

1520 Lowell Ct

1520 Lowell Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1520 Lowell Ct, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Crofton Md.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Lowell Ct have any available units?
1520 Lowell Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1520 Lowell Ct have?
Some of 1520 Lowell Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Lowell Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Lowell Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Lowell Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Lowell Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Lowell Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Lowell Ct offers parking.
Does 1520 Lowell Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Lowell Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Lowell Ct have a pool?
No, 1520 Lowell Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Lowell Ct have accessible units?
No, 1520 Lowell Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Lowell Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Lowell Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Lowell Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1520 Lowell Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with BalconyCrofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University