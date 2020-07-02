Rent Calculator
1520 Lowell Ct
1520 Lowell Ct
1520 Lowell Ct
Location
1520 Lowell Ct, Crofton, MD 21114
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Crofton Md.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1520 Lowell Ct have any available units?
1520 Lowell Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crofton, MD
.
What amenities does 1520 Lowell Ct have?
Some of 1520 Lowell Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1520 Lowell Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Lowell Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Lowell Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Lowell Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Lowell Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Lowell Ct offers parking.
Does 1520 Lowell Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Lowell Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Lowell Ct have a pool?
No, 1520 Lowell Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Lowell Ct have accessible units?
No, 1520 Lowell Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Lowell Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Lowell Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Lowell Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1520 Lowell Ct has units with air conditioning.
