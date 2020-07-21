All apartments in Crofton
1506 Elwyn Ave

1506 Elwyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Elwyn Avenue, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SFH in Crofton - Welcome Home.. Beautiful single family home in the heart of Crofton. Open floor plan. 1st Floor master, nice backyard for entertaining,.,

(RLNE5039097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Elwyn Ave have any available units?
1506 Elwyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
Is 1506 Elwyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Elwyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Elwyn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 Elwyn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1506 Elwyn Ave offer parking?
No, 1506 Elwyn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1506 Elwyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Elwyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Elwyn Ave have a pool?
No, 1506 Elwyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Elwyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 1506 Elwyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Elwyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 Elwyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 Elwyn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 Elwyn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
