Crofton, MD
1502 VERDIS COURT
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:44 AM

1502 VERDIS COURT

1502 Verdis Court · No Longer Available
Crofton
Location

1502 Verdis Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GRANITE COUNTERS**GORGEOUS 4BR SINGLE FAMILY IN CHAPMAN FARM**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 VERDIS COURT have any available units?
1502 VERDIS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1502 VERDIS COURT have?
Some of 1502 VERDIS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 VERDIS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1502 VERDIS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 VERDIS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1502 VERDIS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1502 VERDIS COURT offer parking?
No, 1502 VERDIS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1502 VERDIS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1502 VERDIS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 VERDIS COURT have a pool?
No, 1502 VERDIS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1502 VERDIS COURT have accessible units?
No, 1502 VERDIS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 VERDIS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 VERDIS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 VERDIS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 VERDIS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
