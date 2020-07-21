All apartments in Crofton
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

1497 CHATHAM COURT

1497 Chatham Court · No Longer Available
Location

1497 Chatham Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPDATED/UPGRADED THROUGHOUT**LOVELY 3BR HOME W/DECK AND FENCED YARD**FIREPLACE NOT USABLE**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1497 CHATHAM COURT have any available units?
1497 CHATHAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1497 CHATHAM COURT have?
Some of 1497 CHATHAM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1497 CHATHAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1497 CHATHAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1497 CHATHAM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1497 CHATHAM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1497 CHATHAM COURT offer parking?
No, 1497 CHATHAM COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1497 CHATHAM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1497 CHATHAM COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1497 CHATHAM COURT have a pool?
No, 1497 CHATHAM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1497 CHATHAM COURT have accessible units?
No, 1497 CHATHAM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1497 CHATHAM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1497 CHATHAM COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1497 CHATHAM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1497 CHATHAM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
