Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1223 ROCKLAND COURT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:49 AM

1223 ROCKLAND COURT

1223 Rockland Court · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Rockland Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move right in. Comfortable Crofton townhouse. Available today. Bring your pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 ROCKLAND COURT have any available units?
1223 ROCKLAND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1223 ROCKLAND COURT have?
Some of 1223 ROCKLAND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 ROCKLAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1223 ROCKLAND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 ROCKLAND COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 ROCKLAND COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1223 ROCKLAND COURT offer parking?
No, 1223 ROCKLAND COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1223 ROCKLAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1223 ROCKLAND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 ROCKLAND COURT have a pool?
No, 1223 ROCKLAND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1223 ROCKLAND COURT have accessible units?
No, 1223 ROCKLAND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 ROCKLAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 ROCKLAND COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 ROCKLAND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 ROCKLAND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

