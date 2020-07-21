All apartments in Crofton
1140 Wickford Ct.

1140 Wickford Court · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Wickford Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca8ff58068 ---- Great townhouse! Bay windows in kitchen! Clean, remodeled kitchen! Two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and a half bathroom! Large master bedroom with a resort style bathroom! Includes washer and dryer! Beautiful fireplace in spacious living room with a TV wall mount installed! See photos! Assigned Parking Back Yard Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air City Water Contemporary Style Dining In Living/Great Room Disposal Dryer Electric Dryer Electric Heating Fence Gas Fireplace Great Room Hardwood Flooring Heating Laundry Room Living/Dining Room Combo Master Bedroom One Fireplace Open Design Oven Pool Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Stove Vinyl Walk In Closet(S) Washer Washing Machine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Wickford Ct. have any available units?
1140 Wickford Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1140 Wickford Ct. have?
Some of 1140 Wickford Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Wickford Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Wickford Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Wickford Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1140 Wickford Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1140 Wickford Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Wickford Ct. offers parking.
Does 1140 Wickford Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 Wickford Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Wickford Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1140 Wickford Ct. has a pool.
Does 1140 Wickford Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1140 Wickford Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Wickford Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Wickford Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Wickford Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1140 Wickford Ct. has units with air conditioning.
