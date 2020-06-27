Spacious Townhome. 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Walk out basement. Fenced in yard. Back to woods. large kitchen with eating area. Large bedrooms. Use L&F application. Credit check $55 per applicant payable to L&F in money order. Minor repair: $100. Tenant's policy: $300k. Non smoker. ***Apply on line: www.longandfoster.com/rentals.***please check with listing agent before apply to avoid cuplicate applications.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1116 SOHO CT #97 have any available units?
1116 SOHO CT #97 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1116 SOHO CT #97 have?
Some of 1116 SOHO CT #97's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 SOHO CT #97 currently offering any rent specials?
1116 SOHO CT #97 is not currently offering any rent specials.