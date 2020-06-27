All apartments in Crofton
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

1116 SOHO CT #97

1116 Soho Court · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Soho Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious Townhome. 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Walk out basement. Fenced in yard. Back to woods. large kitchen with eating area. Large bedrooms. Use L&F application. Credit check $55 per applicant payable to L&F in money order. Minor repair: $100. Tenant's policy: $300k. Non smoker. ***Apply on line: www.longandfoster.com/rentals.***please check with listing agent before apply to avoid cuplicate applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 SOHO CT #97 have any available units?
1116 SOHO CT #97 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1116 SOHO CT #97 have?
Some of 1116 SOHO CT #97's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 SOHO CT #97 currently offering any rent specials?
1116 SOHO CT #97 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 SOHO CT #97 pet-friendly?
No, 1116 SOHO CT #97 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1116 SOHO CT #97 offer parking?
No, 1116 SOHO CT #97 does not offer parking.
Does 1116 SOHO CT #97 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 SOHO CT #97 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 SOHO CT #97 have a pool?
No, 1116 SOHO CT #97 does not have a pool.
Does 1116 SOHO CT #97 have accessible units?
No, 1116 SOHO CT #97 does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 SOHO CT #97 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 SOHO CT #97 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 SOHO CT #97 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 SOHO CT #97 does not have units with air conditioning.
