Crofton, MD
1012 MURDOCH COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1012 MURDOCH COURT

1012 Murdoch Court · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Murdoch Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NICE 3BR 2.5BA TOWNHOME W/DECK&FENCED REAR YARD**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 MURDOCH COURT have any available units?
1012 MURDOCH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1012 MURDOCH COURT have?
Some of 1012 MURDOCH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 MURDOCH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1012 MURDOCH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 MURDOCH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1012 MURDOCH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1012 MURDOCH COURT offer parking?
No, 1012 MURDOCH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1012 MURDOCH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 MURDOCH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 MURDOCH COURT have a pool?
No, 1012 MURDOCH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1012 MURDOCH COURT have accessible units?
No, 1012 MURDOCH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 MURDOCH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 MURDOCH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 MURDOCH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 MURDOCH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
