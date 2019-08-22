All apartments in Cottage City
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:17 AM

4015 Parkwood Ct

4015 Parkwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4015 Parkwood Court, Cottage City, MD 20722
Cottage City

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
$1800 - Quiet Nice Neighborhood Walking Distance to Bladensburg Waterfront Park (We Accept Section 8 Vouchers)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Parkwood Ct have any available units?
4015 Parkwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage City, MD.
Is 4015 Parkwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Parkwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Parkwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Parkwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage City.
Does 4015 Parkwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4015 Parkwood Ct offers parking.
Does 4015 Parkwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 Parkwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Parkwood Ct have a pool?
No, 4015 Parkwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Parkwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 4015 Parkwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Parkwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4015 Parkwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4015 Parkwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4015 Parkwood Ct has units with air conditioning.
